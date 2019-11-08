NIGEL Farage brought an uncompromising message on Europe to Gwent today, urging the Conservatives to stand down in south Wales seats to give his Brexit Party a clear run against 'Remainer' candidates.

He told an audience of supporters at a packed village hall in Little Mill that he has been calling for a "Leave alliance" and there is still time for the Conservative and Brexit parties to come together to deliver a big Parliamentary majority in favour of taking the UK out of the European Union.

Nigel Farage at Little Mill Village Hall. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"In Torfaen and other constituencies in Wales the Conservatives have not won for 100 years," he said adding that neither will they win on December 12.

"So I would make this urgent plea to Boris Johnson and others - don't split the Brexit Party vote here in south Wales.

"We are the challengers here in south Wales and if you're not in the field we will beat Labour in many of these constituencies."

He stressed too however, that the Brexit Party vision of exiting Europe is very different to that of Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party, and said the deal recently struck by the Prime Minister will merely send the UK into further years of negotiations with the EU "with its hands tied".

To cheers and applause, he said: "Frankly folks, it's not Brexit. It is a short term fix in an attempt to win a General Election."

Mr Farage was paying his first visit to Wales in this General Election campaign, but he vowed to be back, reiterating his belief that it is better for him to spend it supporting other Brexit Party candidates, rather than having to give much of his time over to fighting a single seat.

He was very much the headliner at Little Mill, though a supporting cast of speakers did their best to warm up the audience, notably Ann Widdecombe.

The former Conservative Government cabinet member turned Brexit Party MEP said the General Election is the party's "big chance".

"Every single person who voted Leave in the referendum, no matter how disillusioned they are, must go out and vote for the Brexit Party," she said.

"If we fail, that is a recipe for muddle, confusion and fudge."

This afternoon, Mr Farage, Miss Widdecombe and Richard Taylor, Brexit Party candidate for Blaenau Gwent went on a walkabout in Ebbw Vale.

Nigel Farage buying apples at Fresh 'n' Fruity in Ebbw Vale

Ann Widdecombe and newly acquired friend, at The Comfort Zone in Ebbw Vale

The constituency voted 62 per cent in favour of leaving the EU during the June 2016 referendum, and there were plenty on the market day streets eager to shake Mr Farage's hand and wish him well.

But there were others too, who made clear that they do not agree with him on Europe or other issues, not least the future of the NHS.

Mr Farage will wind up this whistlestop leg of his General Election tour by addressing a rally at the International Convention Centre Wales, in Newport, tonight.