A FOURTH person has been arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences following a police probe into care homes across south Wales.

A 37-year-old woman from the Rhymney area has been arrested, and remains in police custody.

Gwent Police are investigating allegations that some staff at Danygraid Nursing Home in Newport and Ashville Residential Care Home in Brithdir are victims of modern slavery.

The three people arrested yesterday - a 53-year-old man and a 64-year-old man both from Newport, and a 43-year-old man from the Surrey area - have all be released on conditional police bail.

Gwent Police said a reception centre for potential victims has been set up and specialist officers from the force’s Human Trafficking Team are working with the British Red Cross, the Salvation Army and others to support them.

Officers thanked the residents and their families for their co-operation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain said: “Due to the nature of the investigation, we are fully aware the warrants that have taken place today may cause concern to residents of these homes and their families.

“We would like to reassure them that this investigation is not as a result of any concerns raised regarding crimes committed against people residing in these homes.”

For anyone affected by this investigation, please contact the below for help and advice:

• If you have information about this enquiry, please call 101 quoting ref: 1900107421

• Crimestoppers: 0800 555111

• Relatives of residents of Dan-y-Graig Nursing Home or Ashville Residential Care Homes: 07790 398488

• Modern Day Slavery Help line: 08000 121 700

• BAWSO: 01633 213213

• Salvation Army: 24/7 confidential helpline: 0300 303 8151