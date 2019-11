A FOUR-VEHICLE crash has closed the A4042 both ways in Pontymoile.

Traffic travelling between Newport and Abergavenny will be affected.

Emergency services are attending the scene, with police directing traffic and a diversion is in place.

The four vehicles were involved from the A472, Pontypool, to the A4051, Rechem.

The dark red lines show heavy traffic stretching from both roundabouts.

We will update this as news filters in.

Police ask that drivers make alternative plans.