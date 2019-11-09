WHILE searching our archives for pictures of remembrance services, we came across this booklet, containing the names, ranks, service and regiments of all those from Gwent who died during the Second World War.
Borough of Newport (Gwent): Roll of Honour Second World War (1939-45) was put together by Mike Etchells. We have uploaded it here as a way to remember those who died.
READ MORE:
- Thousands of little soldiers descend on town as part of forces charity's latest campaign
- Cricket club attempts to recreate stunning poppy-waterfall effect
- Nurseries in Caerphilly join the Help for Heroes campaign