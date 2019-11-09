DELAYS over a land transfer could put the relocation of a primary school at ‘risk’, while also affecting the development of a new Welsh-medium school in Newport, it has been claimed.

The £5.8 million scheme for a new Welsh-medium school in the city is aimed at increasing the number of Welsh-medium primary school places across Newport by 50 per cent.

Under the plans outlined in a public consultation in September, the school will initially open in a vacant infant building at Caerleon Lodge Hill from September 2020.

It will then take up its permanent home at the current site of Pillgwenlly Primary School in September 2022, following a £3 million refurbishment.

The plans will see Pillgwenlly Primary expanded and relocated to the former Whiteheads steelworks site, off Mendalgief Road, in early 2022.

But a council report says an issue with a transfer of the ownership of the land risks delaying progress for the relocation of the school.

A condition of an approved planning application for the redevelopment of the site was for the developer, Tirion Homes, to donate two hectares of land for the building of a new primary school.

Discussions between the developer and the Welsh Government concerning a land transfer are said to be ‘ongoing.’

But an agreement for a site has not been achieved, a council report says.

“The continued delay concerning the planning application will provide a significant risk to the primary school project,” the report says.

“This could also affect the delivery of the Welsh Medium school scheme, which is currently funded by grant.”

Council education bosses are due to meet with colleagues in Welsh Government “to discuss the difficulties and assess whether there is any further support available to ensure the land transfer is completed at a suitable time,” the report says.

Spending has already begun on the Welsh medium school project, with money the council would not be able to claim in grant funding if the scheme fails to go ahead.

Security fencing has been put up to protect the Caerleon Lodge Hill infant building following several break-ins and arson incidents, which will cost around £40,000.

And around £60,000 is being spent on works to the kitchen at Tredegar Park Primary, which would be increased from a two-form to a two and a half-form entry school under the plans.

“If the scheme does not go ahead and we are unable to claim the grant funding, the costs already incurred to date will have to be funded from elsewhere,” the report adds.

A report detailing the progress of the scheme will be discussed by Newport council’s cabinet on Wednesday.

Tirion Homes has been contacted for comment.