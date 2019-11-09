PEOPLE across Gwent will be paying their respects to those who served their country this Sunday.

Remembrance Day parades are taking place in Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.

Full details of the Remembrance Day parades - all taking place on Sunday - are below:

NEWPORT

Newport: The parade will assemble at the top of High Street in the city centre at 10.35am, where the Steadfast band will leader the parade followed by the standard bearers, ex-servicemen and women and members of the Royal British Legion. The guns will sound at 11am to mark the start of the two minutes silence and afterwards is the wreath laying ceremony.

Rogerstone: Meets at the library in Tregwilym Road at 10.15am. Remembrance ceremony at the Village War Memorial at 10.35am, parade begins at 10.45am, led by the scout band to St John's Church, wreath laying, and a two-minute silence will be held here. At 11.05am, a service will be held inside the church. At 11.45am, the parade will march to Tydu Community Hall and disperse for refreshments.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Abergavenny: The parade will form outside the Town Hall at 10.30am to march through town, starting 10.40am. It will go around the monument and assemble in front of it. The service will start about 10.50am, led by Fr. Mark Soady. Two minutes silence at 11am will see many standards lowered and raised.

Caldicot: Parade assembles at the Jubilee Way car park at 10.10am, followed by a service at 10.45am. After the service, the parade will march to the Severn View Social Club, passing the saluting base in Newport Road. A sunset service will also be held at the Celtic Cross War Memorial at 4pm.

Magor : Parade assembles at 10.40am on Magor Square.

: Parade assembles at 10.40am on Magor Square. Monmouth: Parade forms at the Castle Parade Ground at 10.30am. Parade marches at 10.40am to the War Memorial in St James' Square via Priory Street and Monk Street, where a service of Remembrance will take place, followed by a service in St Mary's Priory Church.

TORFAEN

Blaenavon: The parade will start at 10.40am from the Top Car Park, marching via Broad Street and Ivor Street to the cenotaph. At 11am there will be a wreath-laying ceremony and service at the cenotaph.

Cwmbran: The parade will assemble in the car park behind the Council House on Ventnor Road at 10.10am, before setting off at 10.25am. The parade will then turn up Wesley Street to head for Cwmbran Park, halting in Henllys Way. The parade will fall out for marchers to enter the park for the service and wreath laying ceremony. Following the service, at 11.15am, the parade will reform in Henllys Way, heading to St Gabriel's Church via Wesley Street.

Henllys : A service will be held at Henllys Village Hall at 3pm.

: A service will be held at Henllys Village Hall at 3pm. New Inn: The parade will assemble at St Mary’s Church Hall on The Highway at 10am. It will leave for St Mary’s Church on Church Lane at 10.10am, for a service at 10.30am. The parade will then return to St Mary’s Church Hall.

Panteg: A service will be held at St Hilda's Church at 10.30am conducted by Rev Anne Golledge. At 11.45am, Rev Golledge will officiate a wreath-laying ceremony at Panteg Cemetery.

A service will be held at St Hilda’s Church at 10.30am conducted by Rev Anne Golledge. At 11.45am, Rev Golledge will officiate a wreath-laying ceremony at Panteg Cemetery. Pontnewydd: The parade will assemble at Pontnewydd Royal British Legion Club, Station Road, at 10.15am, and set off for the cenotaph at 10.30am. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony and service at the cenotaph before a two-minute silence is observed at 11am.

Pontnewynydd: A service and wreath-laying ceremony is being held at St Cadoc's Church Military Chapel, Trevethin, at 10.45am.

A service and wreath-laying ceremony is being held at St Cadoc’s Church Military Chapel, Trevethin, at 10.45am. Pontypool: The parade will assemble on Commercial Street at 11.45am, before moving on at midday to the Memorial Gates for service and wreath-laying ceremony, before returning via Clarence Roundabout.

BLAENAU GWENT

Abertillery : The parade will assemble at the top end of Church Street, march off at 10.30am and then reassemble at 11.15am for the march to the Salvation Army Citadel for a church service.

Bournville: The parade will assemble at Community Hall at 3pm where wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial.

The parade will assemble at Community Hall at 3pm where wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial. Brynmawr: The parade will assemble at 10.15am outside the British Legion Club at the top of Beaufort Street and set off at approximately 10.25am via King Street, Somerset Street, Bailey Street and onto Alma Street. At 11.40am the parade will reform on Alma Street to march to the cenotaph on Market Square for the laying of wreaths.

Cwm: The parade will assemble then leave the bottom of Marine Street at 10.20am and march to the War Memorial outside the library for the service of remembrance at 10.45am.

The parade will assemble then leave the bottom of Marine Street at 10.20am and march to the War Memorial outside the library for the service of remembrance at 10.45am. New Tredegar: There will be a service at laying of wreaths at the cenotaph at 10.45am, followed by a service at St Dingat's Church at 11.10am.

There will be a service at laying of wreaths at the cenotaph at 10.45am, followed by a service at St Dingat's Church at 11.10am. Ystrad Mynach: The parade will assemble at 9.30am for a service then will march to the cenotaph at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr for a service and laying of wreaths at 10.50am.

CAERPHILLY

Aberbargoed: There will be a service at laying of wreaths at 10.50am at Aberbargoed Memorial Garden.

Abercarn: At the cenotaph there will be a service and laying of wreaths at 11am.

Abertysswg : There will a service and laying of wreaths at Abertysswug Memorial, Walter Street, at 1030am.

: There will a service and laying of wreaths at Abertysswug Memorial, Walter Street, at 1030am. Argoed: Service at laying of wreaths at Argoed Village Hall, 10.45am.

Service at laying of wreaths at Argoed Village Hall, 10.45am. Blackwood: The parade will assemble at Oakdale Square at 10.40am and at 11am will be the service and laying of the wreaths. Assemble at Moose Hall, Pentwyn Road, 10am, where there will be a service followed by laying of wreaths at Blackwood Memorial at 11am.

The parade will assemble at Oakdale Square at 10.40am and at 11am will be the service and laying of the wreaths. Assemble at Moose Hall, Pentwyn Road, 10am, where there will be a service followed by laying of wreaths at Blackwood Memorial at 11am. Caerphilly: Meet at St Martin's Church at 2.30pm to march towards the cenotaph at the Twyn for a service and laying of wreaths at 2.45pm.

Cwmcarn: There will be a service at laying of wreaths at Cwmcarn cenotaph at 10.30am.

Llanbradach : Assemble at Central Car Park, Llanbradach, at 10.30am to parade to cenotaph at Parkview, where at 10.45am there will then be a service and laying of wreaths.

: Assemble at Central Car Park, Llanbradach, at 10.30am to parade to cenotaph at Parkview, where at 10.45am there will then be a service and laying of wreaths. Maesycwmmer: At 12.30pm there will be a service and laying of wreaths at Maesycwmmer Community and Garden, The Crescent.

At 12.30pm there will be a service and laying of wreaths at Maesycwmmer Community and Garden, The Crescent. Nelson: The parade will assemble at Salem Chapel, High Street at 9.30am for a service followed by a march to the cenotaph for laying of wreaths at 11am.

The parade will assemble at Salem Chapel, High Street at 9.30am for a service followed by a march to the cenotaph for laying of wreaths at 11am. Newbridge: The parade will assemble at 9.30am at Parry Square to march to Tabernacle Church for a service followed by a parade to the cenotaph for laying of wreaths at 11am.

Pengam: Meeting at the cenotaph on St David's Road at 10.45am for a short service and laying of wreaths followed by services at St David's Church.

Meeting at the cenotaph on St David's Road at 10.45am for a short service and laying of wreaths followed by services at St David's Church. Risca: The parade will assemble at Rifleman Street at 10am to march to the cenotaph for a service and laying of wreaths. A service will also be held at the Risca Garden of Rest at 10.30am on Monday.

The parade will assemble at Rifleman Street at 10am to march to the cenotaph for a service and laying of wreaths. A service will also be held at the Risca Garden of Rest at 10.30am on Monday. Rhymney: A service and laying of wreaths will take place at Rhymney Memorial at 10am.

A service and laying of wreaths will take place at Rhymney Memorial at 10am. Senghenydd: The parade will assemble at United Reform Church at 10am to march to the cenotaph for a service and laying of wreaths at 11am.

