THE brothers of a deaf shopper who was mowed down by a learner driver at a Sainsbury’s car park in a road rage attack paid moving tributes to him.

Christopher Gadd’s family made victim impact statements which were read in court before Timothy Higgins was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of his manslaughter following a trial.

The 48-year-old farmer suffered “massive damage to the skull” in the car park of the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Pontllanfraith earlier this year.

Higgins, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, had denied the charges.

Prosecutor Owen Williams told the jury at Cardiff Crown Court the uninsured defendant deliberately swerved his Land Rover Freelander into the victim after a parking row on March 4.

Older brother Paul Gadd said: “This is the day my life changed. I witnessed my brother being killed by Timothy Higgins who intentionally and deliberately swerved his car into him because I think he was unhappy with how I parked.

“This to me is the most pointless reason to do what he has done, which is to kill my brother.

“We were told that he had admitted to what he did when he was interviewed, which provided us with some relief.

“However, he then changed his mind and then lied ever since. As a result of that change of mind, it delayed my brother having a second post mortem and us not being allowed to see him and say our goodbyes.

“The last time I saw my brother he had blood coming from his eyes, nose and mouth and was lying on a car park floor with his clothing having been cut off him. This is because of Timothy's actions, this is all I think about every minute of every day.

“I wake up, when I am able to sleep, having nightmares and flashbacks about what happened. I see Christopher on the floor in a pool of blood. I miss him so much and it hurts just as much every day. I do not know if I will ever get over what happened.

“After the incident, I felt as though it was being suggested that l was a criminal and that I was driving illegally when in fact, I have a full licence and insurance and MOT for my car.

“I felt that through this process Christopher has been made out to be a violent and aggressive person, he was a good person and a fantastic brother and has been unable to defend himself.

I feel guilty that if I hadn't taken Christopher out on that day for fish and chips he would still be here.

“I live with that guilt and how that decision affected my brothers, because Christopher very rarely went out.

“I have felt worried about going out and bumping into Timothy Higgins and for that reason, I have not gone out as much as I did before.

“Each time I go past Sainsbury’s again, it is a constant reminder of what happened that day.”

Younger brother David Gadd said: “My brother Christopher and I lived together all our lives, we were not just brothers but best friends and life companions. I was notified of his death by telephone.

“Christopher has always lived at home and we lived together for the last 12 years since our mother died. We relied on each other for everything.

“My father was killed in a lorry accident when I was 10-years-old and Christopher’s death has brought back the memory of that. To lose your brother and to have both your other brothers breaking down is a difficult thing to see.

“It has been made worse by Timothy Higgins, he has shown a lack of respect and no remorse whatsoever. He has made us live through a nightmare for the last seven months.

“Christopher was left to putrefy for weeks and when he was given back to us he couldn’t be clothed or even seen.

“Nothing can bring back my brother and best friend but knowing the man responsible knows the pain he has caused is very important to our family. He should know the devastation he has caused.”