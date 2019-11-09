THREE of the most legendary bands from the 1970s and 80s will be performing together on a UK tour that includes Cardiff.

Foreigner, Whitesnake and their special guests Europe will be performing at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on Monday, June 1. Tickets are on sale now.

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale said: “Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see You All in the UK!!! It’s going to be One Helluva Night together!! With our friends FOREIGNER and EUROPE!!! Can’t Wait!!! See You Soon!!!”

Mick Jones from Foreigner said “We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe. We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country."

Europe’s Joey Tempest said “What an explosive start to the summer of 2020 for us! A UK arena tour with our friends in Whitesnake and Foreigner! YEAH! An evening of some of the biggest anthems in classic rock! We are truly honoured to be invited as special guests."

Whitesnake are into their 41st year as a band and have played to millions across the years. The same can be said for Foreigner who have 10 multi-platinum albums across their four decades.

Europe have had a number one album in 25 countries and sold millions of records across the world in their three decades as a band.

Popular hits including Europe’s The Final Countdown, Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again and Foreigner’s I Want To Know What Love Is are set to be staple tracks on the tour.

For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk/whitesnake-foreigner-europe