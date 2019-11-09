AN environmentally-minded business in Chepstow will host a jumble sale with a difference next week.

On Saturday, November 16, Monmouthshire Upcycle will host their very first Bike Jumble at their furniture warehouse opposite Chepstow train station.

"If you know a cyclist then the chances are they have a shed or garage full of bike bits that they never use," said director Matt Jones.

"Now is their chance to have a bit of a clear-out and sell them for some far more useful cash."

READ MORE:

Whether you’re buying or selling, the event will be completely free to come along and there’s even plenty of indoor space should the weather not cooperate.

As well as all the items being sold by members of the public, the Upcycle Bike Project will also have a wealth of parts to purchase, along with a range of complete bikes that have been fully serviced by their expert team.

If the Bike Jumble sounds like something for you, then head down to Station Yard Industrial Estate on Saturday, November 16 between 2pm and 4pm.

For more information, contact Upcycle on monmouthshireupcycle@gmail.com