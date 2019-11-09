CAST your eyes over some of our favourite shots from the South Wales Camera Club over the past week.
Every day club members send in some stunning shots, and it is always a difficult task to select the best.
From the golden hues that signal the arrival of autumn to the stark contrast of a bonfire cast in shadows, we are sure you will enjoy the variety of shots submitted this week.
If you would like the join the club visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Annie out on a walk. Picture: Alicia Holde
A photo full of a colour. Picture: David James
A stark photo of the bonfire in Bettws. Picture: Gavin Johnson
Gorgeous shot of pink skies. Picture: Joshua Duggan
A peacful shot of Llandegfedd reservoir. Picture: Lauren Iles
A ram hides among the bushes. Picture: Leanne Preece
An upside down view of a tree. Picture: Rachel Chiles
A flower blooms. Picture: Rebecca Lee
Golden leaves in Abergavenny. Picture: Robin Birt
The Transporter Bridge shot in all its glory. Picture: Roger Fuller
A shot suffused with amber-golden lighting. Picture: Tom Whittaker