CAST your eyes over some of our favourite shots from the South Wales Camera Club over the past week.

Every day club members send in some stunning shots, and it is always a difficult task to select the best.

From the golden hues that signal the arrival of autumn to the stark contrast of a bonfire cast in shadows, we are sure you will enjoy the variety of shots submitted this week.

If you would like the join the club visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Annie out on a walk. Picture: Alicia Holde

A photo full of a colour. Picture: David James

A stark photo of the bonfire in Bettws. Picture: Gavin Johnson

Gorgeous shot of pink skies. Picture: Joshua Duggan

A peacful shot of Llandegfedd reservoir. Picture: Lauren Iles

A ram hides among the bushes. Picture: Leanne Preece

An upside down view of a tree. Picture: Rachel Chiles

A flower blooms. Picture: Rebecca Lee

Golden leaves in Abergavenny. Picture: Robin Birt

The Transporter Bridge shot in all its glory. Picture: Roger Fuller

A shot suffused with amber-golden lighting. Picture: Tom Whittaker