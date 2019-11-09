GWENT Cats Protection are looking for a loving home for delightful Minnie.

Beautiful little Minnie is 18 months old, she is very friendly and a bit chatty.

(Minnie is looking for a loving new home)

She’s lived with other cats, as she came from a multi-cat home, but she’s not lived with dogs as far as we know.

She’s a gentle sweetie, suitable to most family environments and would be wonderful company for her new family. Please contact Gwent Cats Protection if you are interested in offering her a loving home.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch