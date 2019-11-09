MORE than 90 cannabis plants were found in a Risca house in a raid on Friday, November 8.
Police officers from Blackwood busted the premises on November 8.
Images show that officers had to use a chainsaw to gain access to the property as a gate was constructed, guarding the front-door.
Area Support Unit for Gwent Police East said: "Assisted Gwent Police Blackwood with entry to a premises in Risca.
"Premises contained in excess of 90 Cannabis plants."