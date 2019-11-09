Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate a 37-year-old man who has been reported as missing.

Gareth Morris, who is from the Blackwood area was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Friday, November 8 and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Mr Morris is described as white, approximately 5’8” in height, of slim build, with mousey hair and bright blue eyes.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Morris was in the Highfields area of Blackwood on Thursday, November 7 at around 5pm. He was wearing a dark blue hooded top with white toggles, a dark blue t-shirt, dark bottoms and grey Adidas trainers with black stripes.

We also have reason to believe he has links to the New Tredegar area or may have been in this area recently.

If you have seen Mr Morris or believe you have any information that may help the police with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference 1900414019

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org