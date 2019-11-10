This week we asked you to tell us your favourite pubs for relaxing in front of a roaring fire with a nice cold pint. Here are your top choices:

Butterflies Bar and Kitchen, Blaenavon

Finishing with the most votes was Butterflies Bar and Kitchen.

With steaks renowned in the area – the recent award for “best steaks and grills” in South East Wales attesting to that – Butterflies was popular among Argus readers.

The pub has two restaurant areas; The Garden Room is a contemporary room with views onto the courtyard and our large walled garden. The Cwtch is part of the original pub built c1832 and has two feature fireplaces, one of which houses the log burner.

The Lower New Inn, New Inn

Built as a coaching inn more than 300 years ago The Lower New Inn was originally called The New Inn, the name was changed in the late 19th century.

More recently, their ethos is to create a unique experience different to other pubs in the area.

The Cross Keys, Usk

The main body of the property fronting the main road was constructed circa 1368. Today, the CrossKeys Inn is located in a designated conservation area.

Now a popular meeting spot for locals and visitors, the pub had a much darker past.

What is now the cellar used to house condemned prisoners before they were taken to the gallows to be hanged. The gallows were situated on the town bridge.

The Holly Bush, Dreathen

Set in the historic semi-rural village of Dreathen, the Hollybush is a picturesque country pub

Visitors access the pub over the stone bridge that crosses a babbling brook and can choose to either dine and drink downstairs in the lounge complete with two open fires and comfortable fittings and fixtures or a large restaurant with views of the rich, green landscape.

The Skirrid Inn, Llanvihangel

Reputed to be one of the oldest pubs in Wales, the Skirrid has a woven itself into history & folkore. Infamous for being haunted and the host to many ghostly events, the Skirrid still managed to score highly with Argus readers.

Standing for over 900 years in the beautiful Brecon Beacons the inn has become a firm favourite among fans of the transmundane and outdoor activities alike.