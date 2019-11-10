If you’ve ever dreamt of living in a farmhouse, somewhere out in the countryside, but never thought you’d be able to manage all those early mornings getting up to feed the livestock then this might be the house for you.

This farmhouse conversion is located on Belle Vue Lane, near Cwmbran, and is on the market for a princely £1.7million.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial farmhouse, annex and various outbuildings set in approximately 40 acres with outstanding views over the surrounding countryside. The property has been modernised to a high standard by the current owners and even offers potential for equestrian or farming use should the countryside inspire you to such.

Entering through electronically controlled wrought iron gates, this property is a far cry from what Old MacDonald had on his farm.

The stone-floored entrance hall includes a staircase with balustrade to first floor.

What farmhouse wouldn’t be complete without a cinema/projector room? This property has that covered with a sizeable, bright room with added spotlights.

The kitchen comes fitted with oak floors and granite worktops. There is also a stylish Rangemaster cooker and a woodburning stove set in an inglenook fireplace.

After a hard day in the fields, you’ll be able to take a load off in either the sunroom/hot tub room or the entertainment suite.

Both come fitted with French windows and the entertainment suite boasts a further wood burner in an inglenook fireplace.

Seven sizeable bedrooms (two en-suite) and a further family bathroom mean that this house has all the space you could ever want.

Outside there is even more with three large agricultural barns, eight internal loose boxes, planning permission for three further external loose boxes – if the seven bedrooms leave you feeling a bit cooped up.

For more information on this property, visit rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-73878169.html