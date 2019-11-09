SOUTH Wales rock band The 501’s will be releasing their new single Scars on Friday, November 15.

The single is another powerhouse to come from the band.

Consisting of vocalist/guitarist Shane Grist from Ebbw Vale, bassist Sam Hermanis, 30, from Newport, drummer Lewis Jeynes, 21, from Rhondda and recent addition in guitarist Darran Smith from Funeral For A Friend, they have already made waves in the local music scene.

They are a force to be reckoned with, with hard rock and catchy singles that will stick in your head for days. Forming at the end of 2018, their dedicated fan base has seen them handpicked to support Hollowstar and Florence Black on part of their UK tour and have had their single The Enemy Within used as an entrance theme for a fighter in a pay per view match.

Scars is the latest offering that combines old rock influences with a modern sound to create a blend suitable for all rock fans.

The band’s debut EP is set to be released later this year and is likely to feature Scars, along with fan-favourites Day After Day, Sound of Vision and High in Hollywood.

The 501's will also be announcing live shows and tour dates in the coming months.

Check out their social media for more information.