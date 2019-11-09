AN ARMY veteran has written a book which takes a forensic dive into how Goytre was involved in the First World War.

Tim Dowle – who served in Iraq with the Royal Army Medical Corps – has documented those who served in the war, while also investigating Goytre’s fundraising efforts, agricultural production, conscription tribunals and more.

Mr Dowle, who is from Goytre, will be donating some of the book’s proceeds to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

After organising an exhibition with his father Richard and Mike Jones, Gwent Poppy Appeal Coordinator, which commemorated all those who served from the Goytre Fawr Community Council area in 2018, he was inspired to create an online memorial.

To date, the site contains information on 123 service men - and one woman - of whom 20 lost their lives.

Following the success of the exhibition and website, Mr Dowle decided to conduct even more research into Goytre’s role.

The book can be bought online and Mr Dowle will be holding a book-signing event at the Goytre Christmas Fayre in the village hall on Sunday, November 24.