EVER fancied being a Lord or Lady?

Now's your chance, as two historical Welsh titles are going up for auction.

The newly-launched Paul Fosh Auctions online sales sites has the titles of Lord of the Manor of Bunnewiston, as well as Lord of the Manor of Walton - both in Montgomeryshire - up for auction, with a guide price of just £2,000 each.

The titles will go live on the site on Tuesday, November 12, at midday.

MORE NEWS:

Paul Fosh said: “There’s no doubt about it, if you’re looking for a quirky Christmas gift this may well have your name written all over it.

"Anyone keen to get something unusual for that difficult to buy for person who has everything this Christmas may well be persuaded to look no further than buying one of these unique feudal titles.

“Ownership of the title is essentially ceremonial, they’re a bit of fun but will allow the new owner to style themselves as Lord and Lady but without any other actual rights or privileges.

"The new owners can add the title Lord or Lady to their letterheads, driving licence, other legal documentation and also passport, which could possibly lead to upgrades on planes or in hotels, who knows.

“I’m not sure if the title will allow the new owner to do anything else as Lord or Lady of their manor, such as drive their sheep down the high street, they’ll need to check the legal pack on that one.”

Gemma Vaughan, who is handling the online sales for Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “There’s been quite a bit of interest in the titles.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to dub the new lord or lady with a tap on the shoulder with a sword or just hand over a scroll wrapped in Christmas paper. I think we have the wrapping paper in the office but I’m not so sure about the sword.”

For more details on the heraldic titles and the 11 other lots being sold online by Paul Fosh Auctions, including detached and terraced houses, an historic pub, a stud farm and various plots of land, visit paulfoshauctions.com

The next Paul Fosh Auction sale, the last of 2019, will be held at The Cardiff North Hotel, Llanedyrn, Cardiff on Thursday, December 5, starting at 5pm.