A CAERPHILLY man who lost more than five stone thanks to a football programme has spoken of his pride at being called up to represent his country at an annual tournament.

Matthew Maksimovic was, as he puts it, “an overweight, unhealthy couch potato and stuck in a rut” - but earlier this year ran out onto the pitch at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium to represent Wales as part of the annual Man V Fat tournament.

"The call-up was amazing," he said.

"To represent Wales was something dreams are made of.

"From where I was a year ago to now, was an incredible feeling.

"To make the final nine-man squad was just unreal. I still can’t get over it even now."

Man V Fat is a weight-loss programme designed to help overweight men kick the kilos by playing football.

Initially launched as a magazine, the initiative spawned a book in 2014 and a national rollout of weight-loss and football schemes the following year.

Until recently, there was only one league in Wales, in Cardiff, but next year that will change, with a Newport league to start in January 2020.

"It currently has 30 members and I’m helping trying to promote it to hit the heights Cardiff has," said Mr Maksimovic.

"With the basic minimum of 30 members it means a four-team league with a cup competition.

"We hope to reach the numbers Cardiff has - 8 teams and 80 members."

Mr Maksimovic has been featured on the Man V Fat website as an 'amazing loser', telling his story of weight loss to help inspire others.

"It’s inspiring to hear people say that they take what I’ve achieved to use that to motivate themselves to reach their own goals," he said.

"With my own struggles with mental health and depression, the positive comments I get and knowing I can help other men become healthy is an indescribable feeling.

"I frequently get asked for advise & tips which I’m always happy to share what worked for me."

For more information about Man V Fat, visit manvfat.com