OVER the last month, these six criminals were locked up for a range of offences, from robbery and drug dealing to attempted robbery and theft.

Their combined sentences totalled more than 15 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishments.

WILLIAM EDWARDS PRITCHARD

William Edwards Pritchard, aged 38, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was jailed after he admitted the theft of a hot tub and a charity box.

The £385 hot tub was stolen from Tesco in Newport’s Harlech Retail Park and the charity box from the city’s Hobbycraft.

Pritchard admitted further theft and fraud offences and was jailed for 31 weeks by the city’s magistrates and must pay compensation and costs.

DAVID MARTIN WILLIAMS

David Martin Williams, 45, of Rhymney, was jailed for five years and seven months at Newport Crown Court for possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Outside the court, the officer leading on the case for Gwent Police, PC Paul Broad said: “David Martin Williams was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Monday, October 14, 2019 after he pleaded guilty of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – heroin.

“He was sentenced to 2,045 days”

JONATHAN DEWHURST

The 37-year-old, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was jailed after an attempted robbery in Chepstow.

The defendant was sentenced at Newport Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of attempted robbery.

He was sent to prison for three years and nine months.

ETHAN WINTER

Baseball-bat wielding teenager Ethan Winter and an accomplice armed with a knife tried to rob two men on a canal towpath.

The 18-year-old, of East Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sent to a young offender institution for four years for the night-time attempted armed raid near the town centre.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Michael Fitton QC told Winter: “You had some sort of baseball bat and your accomplice was armed with a knife which you used to threaten your victims.

“You struck one of them once to the head. It was a determined effort to rob them of their belongings.”

VICTORIA FENDER

Mother Victoria Fender was caught selling heroin to an undercover police officer in a skatepark and later found to have a credit card “adapted as a knife”.

The 46-year-old, of Keble Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was jailed for two years and four months at Cardiff Crown Court.

The drug user admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article.

JASON BEDDOE

Robber Jason Beddoe attacked a vulnerable man with learning difficulties for £10 after he tried to force him to buy stolen pet toys.

The 37-year-old tried to palm off the goods he had just shoplifted from the Animal Magic store in Ebbw Vale on his victim.

The defendant, of Moorland Road, Hilltop, Ebbw Vale, admitted robbery and theft.

Beddoe was jailed for 16 months for the robbery and a consecutive term of two months for the theft, making a combined sentence of 18 months.