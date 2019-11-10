THE hilarious Janey Godley is on tour with her soup pot - and they're coming to The Riverfront, Newport on Friday, February 14.

The Glaswegian has spent the last 20-years providing a barrel of laughs to audiences across the world both in stand-up and through appearances on Have I Got News For You.

With more than 40 million online hits and more than 6,000 YouTube subscribers, she must be doing something right.

Her previous shows have sold out at the Glasgow and Edinburgh comedy festivals and she has been awarded Best Online Comedy at the Scottish Comedy Awards 2019.

Her show will see tonnes of surprise guests all grab the soup pot with her impersonations of the likes of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon and plenty more in a political voiceover set combined with hilarious stand-up routines.

If you're still not too sure, the 'Godmother of Scottish Comedy' has Billy Connolly among her fans.

Ms Godley said: “The soup pot is very universal: if you’re in Australia, America, Brazil, France Germany or Alaska, and someone dies or gets married, people will make soup. The soup pot is the hub of the community. When somebody died near us when I was a kid, somebody would make the big soup pot so all the visitors had something warm to drink and eat. It’s part of us all being in it together. Of course, that was before people discovered they were gluten free and worried about being allergic to lentils.”

She added: “There will be a different demographic politically at these shows, but remember Nicola Sturgeon gets it in the neck from me as well. I will have to speak slower and make sure that it’s not all about just hating the Tories, though that will be difficult. But by and large, people who come to stand-up are open-minded people, they tend not to be died-in-the-wool Brexiteers who hate the Scottish.”