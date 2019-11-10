BUSINESSES in Ebbw Vale have said a one-hour parking limit is causing them serious problems, writes Emily Withers.

Restrictions in place in Church Road and the surrounding area mean vehicles are permitted to park for free for one hour between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday - but no longer.

But some businesses in the area have said this is problematic for them, and their customers.

Ian Pothecary, owner of Barnets Hair Studio, in Church Street, said: “I’ve had clients tell me they prefer going into town, where they can park for much longer.

"The one-hour time limit means that longer services are not possible for those who park on the street. I spoke to the council last year, but nothing came out of it.”

Anne Surkitt, who works in the beauty room in the salon said: “It affects all of us.

"We have elderly clients who can’t walk far, so they rely on limited parking in the street.

"Many customers will not even come into the shop anymore, and often those who do turn up late.”

And stylist Sharon Jones said: “A perm will take around three hours.

"For many of our clients, this is not an option with the one-hour time limit.

"It’s okay for some shops but the parking situation really affects our custom. The council don’t understand the problems we face day to day.”

A similar situation was found by Kelly Walters, stylist at the Colour Palette, also on Church Street.

She said: “I often find that customers do not want to come into the salon because of the one-hour limit, they are scared that they will get a ticket if they stay longer.

"We definitely think it affects the business."

But not everyone finds the situation so difficult.

Louise Smith of Glasson Print Services, in Spencer Street, said: “Most of the time parking is fine.

"The only time we have issues is when our delivery drivers can’t park outside the business. I can see how parking can be a problem on the street during busy times.”

Earlier this year Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, along with the other local authorities in Gwent, took over responsibility for enforcing on-street parking in the area.

A council spokesman said: “We actively encourage people to use our town centres, and the one-hour limited parking restriction ensures that there is a greater turnover of vehicles using the parking spaces and allowing people to use the shops.

"To remove the restriction would mean that the parking spaces could be used by the same vehicle all day, therefore allowing no opportunities for visitor parking.”