A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been found dead in a canal in Newport.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 8am on Saturday 9th November 2019, officers received a call from a member of public, reporting that a body of a man had been found in the canal near to Penybryn Close/Mill Heath, Bettws area.

"On attending the scene, officers confirmed that a 35 year old man from the Bettws area had been found deceased in the canal area.

"His family have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

At this present time, the death is not being treated as suspicious.