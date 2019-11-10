OUR Dog of the Week is Coco Pomsky. She is just a year old, and she's looking for a forever home.

Coco wants an active home

Four things you need to know about Pomsky Dogs:

They are very high energy!

They have a very low boredom threshold!

They have very high maintenance coats!

They are adorably cute!

This adorably cheeky little girl doesn't like being bored

Coco would love an active home where she can continue her training and become the fabulous adult dog she is destined to be.

Contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902 for more information, or if you'd like to meet her.