LEEDS rock quartet As Sirens Fall will be performing in Wales for the first time.

Despite recording their previous EPs The Hospital Party in 2016 and Where Lost Things Go in 2018 at Romesh Dodangoda's Long Wave Studios in Cardiff, the band have never performed in the country.

But that is set to change later this month as they join Canadian metal band Sumo Cyco on their UK tour.

They will be performing at The Globe, Cardiff on Monday, November 25.

Known for their theatrical, gothic look, the quartet provide an energetic live show that keeps you enthralled throughout.

Musically, they combine classic rock with a dark, modern twist.

Formed in September 2014, the band have gone through some changes to get to the final line-up of frontman Mikey Lord, the brother duo of guitarist Adam and bassist Jason Doveston and drummer Bailey Roper.

Despite only having two EPs and a Winter Split EP with Bristol rockers Ashestoangels, they have become a household name across the UK and into Europe in the underground rock scene.

They have performed at Download Festival, Whitby Goth Weekend and Camden Rocks festivals, to packed out venues as headliners and support. They have performed across Europe on their own headline tour.

The tour with Sumo Cyco will be their longest tour to date, taking on 10 shows all across the UK.

Tickets for the Cardiff show are on sale now for £15.

Find out more about the band from their social media:

https://facebook.com/assirensfall

https://twitter.com/assirensfall

https://www.assirensfall.co.uk