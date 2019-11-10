MONDAY, November 11 marks 100 years of remembrance for those who served and died in the First World War.

As we progress through time, it also becomes a memorial for those who died in the Second World War and the Falklands as well as the many conflicts British soldiers have been involved in.

The day is marked by an annual remembrance day service on the Sunday closest to the 11th in most towns and cities across the UK.

Here, we take a look through our archives at some images of remembrance parades and services on the many important dates in our war history.

(The Royal Welsh Guards at Tredegar Park in 1994 for a D-Day service)

(Pupils from Bettws Comprehensive with the wreaths that they travelled to Germany to lay in memory of former pupils who died during the wars in 1993)

(Veterans singing passionately during a D-Day service at Tredegar Park in 1994)

(Head of school for Monmouth School Richard Jackson lays a wreath at the rededication of the Monmouth School war memorial in November 1993)

(The legion standards lowered during the last post at a D-Day service in Tredegar Park in 1994)

(Oakley Street and Slade Street, Newport residents during a VE Day anniversary parade in 1985)

(Veterans pay their respects at a D-Day service at Tredegar Park in 1994)

(Some of the veterans and cadets entering St Mary's Church, Chepstow for a VE Day service in 1985)

(Cwrt-y-gollen army camp soldiers march through Abergavenny and Crickhowell in 1986)

(Veterans turn out in force at St Mary's Church, Chepstow for a VE Day service in 1985)

(Some American war veterans and their wives in Belle Vue Park, Newport in 1984 visiting American oak trees that were planted in the park during their time in Wales in the Second World War)

