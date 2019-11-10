THE body of a man who was reported missing on Friday has been found.

Gwent Police identified the body, found near New Tredegar Industrial Estate, as 37-year-old Gareth Morris from Blackwood.

The discovery was made at around 12.50pm on Saturday.

His family have been informed and officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday 9th November 2019 at approximately 12.50pm, a body of a man was found near to New Tredegar Industrial Estate, New Tredegar.

“We can confirm, formal identification has taken place and the man has been identified as 37-year-old Gareth Morris from the Blackwood area, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Friday 8th November 2019.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gareth Morris at this difficult time.

“At this moment in time, officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

“We’d like to thank the public for all their help in continuing to share our appeals for information.”