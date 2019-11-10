HUNDREDS of people in Newport paid their respects to those who served their country and made the ultimate sacrifice on Remembrance Sunday.

At 11pm yesterday, a two-minute silence was held across the country to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Old soldiers, their families, officials and members of the public gathered at Newport Cenotaph in Clarence Place to honour the dead.

Among them was former city mayor, Noel Trigg, 85, who saw action as a private with the King’s Regiment during the Korean War.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

He was part of the parade and laid a wreath at the cenotaph.

MARCH: Servicemen in the Remembrance Day parade in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mr Trigg told the Argus: “I saw a lot of young fellows killed in Korea and I lost a friend there.

“Today’s is an important day and I come here every year to remember them.”

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Another solider who was part of the parade was Corporal Ian Fife, 55, from Newport, who serves with the Royal Welsh.

He said: “I joined in 1983 just after the Falklands War and I served in Iraq. Remembrance Sunday is the most important date in the British Army calendar.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“It’s a great chance to see old mates and remember the mates who aren’t with us anymore.”

Roy Smith, aged 74, from Newport, said: “I served with the Royal Navy between 1961 and 1978.

“I come every year and it means a hell of a lot to me.”

RESPECT: Tegan Gotts-Black lays a wreath at the Newport Cenotaph. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Among those who placed wreaths was Tegan Gotts-Black, aged 13, from Newport, whose father died while on active service.

Richard Gotts, 36, was a lance corporal in the Royal Logistics Corps when he suffered a heart attack and passed away on the German base of Bielefeld where he was stationed in September 2007.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Tegan was just 17 months old when he died.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Others who took part in the laying of wreaths included the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, the mayor of Newport, the High Sheriff of Newport, the Ex-Servicemen’s Association/Newport Royal British Legion, the leader of the city council, the leader of the opposition and Newport Assembly Members.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Wreaths were also placed by representatives of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy.

Former Newport mayor Noel Trigg, who served in the Korean War, with his family

Also represented were Gwent Police, South Wales Fire Service, Welsh Ambulance Service, Royal Navy Units, Army Units, Royal Air Force Units.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Rotary, churches, City of Newport Male Voice Choir, Newport Harbour Commissioners, St John Cymru, Newport Help for Heroes, Newport Chamber of Trade, Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO), Islamic Society for Wales, Boys Brigade, Girls Brigade, Newport District Scouts and Newport Girl Guiding were also present.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The patriotic hymn, I Vow to Thee My Country, from a poem by Sir Cecil Spring Rice set to music by Gustav Holst, was sung and the Lord’s Prayer observed.

The British national anthem, God Save the Queen, and Welsh national anthem, Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau were also sung.

REMEMBRANCE: Standard bearers march in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

At the end of the service, the parade marched over the Newport Bridge (commonly known as the Town Bridge) and back into the city centre.

Some old soldiers went home with their families, while it was a chance for others to enjoy a drink or two in the nearby pubs and reminisce.

Two veterans at the Blaenavon service. Picture: Leanne Preece

Former Newport mayor Noel Trigg lays a wreath. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

HUNDREDS of people also gathered in Abergavenny, Blaenavon, Pontypool and Usk to pay respect to Britain’s fallen soldiers.

Remembrance Sunday in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Taking place on the nearest Sunday to November 11 - the day hostilities officially ended in World War One with the signing of the Armistice - Remembrance Sunday serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by our brave soldiers across both World Wars and wars since.

The parade makes its way through Abergavenny

In Blaenavon, over a hundred marched from the top of Broad Street down to the clock-tower cenotaph, in front of the Workmen’s Hall.

Young and old lined up together, and as they steadily descended, the drums and trumpets of the marching band accompanied them.

Two pupils from the local high school read out John Maxwell Edmonds’ inimitable words: “When you go home, tell them of us and say,

For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

In Pontypool, a spine-tingling parade marched through Commercial Street - the beat of the drums echoed around the cobbled streets. They finished at the Memorial Gates, which overlook the scenic Pontypool Park.

Veterans line up in front of the cenotaph in Blaenavon

Prayers were said in both Welsh and English, followed by the reading of The Exhortation by Mike Howells, of the Veterans Association. The Last Post was sounded by bugler Ian Browning, of the Salvation Army.

Wreaths were then laid by: council members, Comrades of the Great War Club, the Veterans Association, the Royal Welsh Regimental Association, ex-service men and women, the War Widows association, The Shot at Dawn campaign, Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Gwent and Powys ACF, The Salvation Army, St John Ambulance, British Red Cross, Boys Brigade, the Scouts, Guides and Brownies, a male choir, members from local churches and Cooperative Funeral Care.

Both the British and Welsh national anthems were sung before the parade concluded the service by marching to the end of Clarence Road.

Across Monmouthshire, a series of services and parades took place over the course of the day.

Corporal Ian Fife, from Newport, who serves with the Royal Welsh

In Abergavenny, a parade formed on Cross Street outside the market hall at 10.30am.

Led by a brass band and military cadets bearing standards, the parade made it’s way along Frogmore Street, which was lined on both sides by the public.

At the town’s war memorial, which was bathed in sunlight, the Revd. Canon Mark Soady led the remembrance service.

“Let us give thanks for the heroism and courage of those who served in the armed services,” he said. “For those who worked on the home front in civil defence, hospitals, and relief industries. For those who worked during the wars in factories, shops, and farms.

“Let us pray for those who endured captivity, torture, or death.”

The armed forces lay wreaths in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Canon Soady read a poem about the significance of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance, and ahead of the two minutes’ silence, asked those in the crowd to commit themselves to promise never to forget the sacrifices of those who fought and died in the world wars, nor the reasons why they fought.

He said the forces Britain had fought to defeat were rearing their heads around the globe.

“As we gather here today, the forces of fascism are again in the world,” he said. “Terrible stories are being told of people having to be protected for their faith, their beliefs, their colours, their background.”

Following prayers, local leaders including the mayor of Abergavenny and the chairwoman of Monmouthshire County Council laid wreaths, as did representatives from the Royal British Legion, local army regiments, and community organisations.

Then, in Usk this afternoon, the town came to a standstill for the customary parade along the high street, led with aplomb by the Newport Steadfast Association Band. Marching behind them were former servicemen and members of local groups like the military cadets and the scouts.