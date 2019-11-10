CARDIFF will be getting its first Ethical Christmas Market later this month.

As an antidote to Black Friday, Hub Cymru Africa will be hosting the market on Friday, November 29, in conjunction with the Welsh Centre for International Affairs (WCIA).

The market will be free entry and located in the Temple of Peace in Cathays. They will be selling thoughtful gifts and stocking fillers at reasonable prices. This will also allow you to shop locally, minimise waste and support the local charities that provide help across Africa.

READ MORE:

Head of partnership at Hub Cymru Africa, Claire O'Shea said: "We’re holding the ethical market as an alternative to Black Friday. We want to offer something that allows people to get into the spirit of the season and at the same time make choices that support the planet and people.

"We want people to be able to make transparent choices about where their gifts come from and whether the people making them have been paid a fair wage. We also want to be able to offer choices that don’t come wrapped in unnecessary plastic, we want to protect people and the planet.

"The Temple of Peace and Health is a beautiful Welsh venue and offers a real alternative to the high street this Black Friday, we’d encourage everyone to come and join us throughout the day and join us for a slower pace and an opportunity to make some thoughtful purchases."

(The Ethical Christmas Market will be an alternative to Black Friday shopping in Cardiff this year)

The Ethical Christmas Market will host shops and boutiques from across South Wales as well as market stall holders you won’t meet on the high-street. Not only can you buy goods from across the world, local environment charities will be there too. Keep Wales Tidy has a range of goods from upcycled and recycled materials to help you reduce your footprint on our planet.

You will also be able to tour the temple and view exhibitions.

The market will be held between 11.30am-3.30pm on Friday, November 29, at Temple of Peace, Cardiff CF10 3AP.