Today's photograph is of the River Ebbw at Bassaleg, with Bassaleg church in the background. The dress of the children suggests it was taken before the First World War. The cottage on the right stands, much modernised, it was once part of a short terrace, mostly demolished in the construction of the A467 Western Valley trunk road.

A corner of the old three-arched stone bridge is visible on the left. it was replaced in 1928 by the present reinforced concrete structure, which then carried the main road to Newport before it was truncated by the building of the A467.

Ray Caston

Newport