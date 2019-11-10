Hidden away in a corner of Crosskeys, sits an Aladdin’s Cave of treasure and jewellery. Elizabeth Birt went to Silvalicious to find out all about the store and how it all began.

SILVALICIOUS had a unique start in life.

Unlike most stores, it didn’t come about because the owner wanted to open a shop, it came about out of boredom and the need to do something.

In 2011, Mandy Roberts from Abercarn hurt her back in an accident and couldn’t work.

MORE NEWS:

She soon found that boredom set in and a friend suggested making jewellery as she was a creative person.

So, Ms Roberts began creating beaded earrings for family and friends, who loved them.

In April 2014, she opened an online shop after partner Richard suggested starting a business.

A whirlwind two years later and the shop in Crosskeys opened in November 2016.

“My son had the shop first and he couldn’t keep it open anymore as he had just had a child. He jokingly said, ‘why don’t you take it over mum?’ After a bit of thought, I said, ‘why not’ and two weeks later we were opening,” said Ms Roberts.

Opening the shop wasn’t exactly an easy thing. Ms Roberts and her partner worked non-stop to refurbish and decorate the shop to get it open.

“Lots of people had said it wouldn’t last because its in Crosskeys. One gentleman came before they even opened and said he gave it six months before they closed.

“He actually came in recently and said he was impressed and congratulated me on still being here, nearly three years on.”

Ms Roberts says that footfall varies in the store and usually finds a Friday is her busiest day. But she believes that her website and Facebook page helps with sales and has a lot of online orders.

She makes the jewellery herself by hand in the back of the shop.

She began with hand stamped, personalised jewellery, which was popular, continued with the beaded jewellery that started her on this path and also does wire wrapping.

A recent addition to her repertoire is using pure metal clay, which she says is her favourite to do.

“Its quite time consuming and messy, but I love it.”

Some of the products can take anywhere between two-three days to make, particularly with the pure metal clay. Ms Roberts is a perfectionist and makes sure that everything is perfect before she puts it for sale.

Silvalicious branched out into gifts when the store needed more products. She now sells some from suppliers but also stocks handmade products made by other independent sellers.

“I currently have a waiting list of people wanting to sell their products in my store. I do a ‘hire a shelf ’ type of thing which is what the waiting list is for."

As you walk into the store, you see its like an Aladdin’s Cave and you don’t know where to look first. You’ll find it hard to believe the prices when you see the quality. What looks and feels like it should cost in excess of £100 would only set you back around £15 on average. The prices are affordable and the quality is good. This falls in line with Ms Roberts’ ethos for the store: “Here at Silvalicious we are all about finding and supplying our customers with items of gorgeousness!

“I want to offer my customers a first class service and a place to come to buy gorgeous items of jewellery at gorgeous prices!

“I want to tantalize your senses with my beautiful Jewellery and make you want to keep coming back for more!”

Silvalicious has a loyal clientele that do indeed come back for more.

She said: “There’s a little girl who comes in a couple of times a week. She drags her dad in and always gets something.”

The community finds that the store is a positive addition. One resident said: “She is very helpful and accommodating. I went in before looking for something specific, she didn’t have it but went and got it for me.”

This is also in line with their helpful ideology: “If there is anything that you cannot find in our shop or on our Facebook page, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will do our utmost to find the product you are looking for.”

Silvalicious also provides advice on caring for your jewellery.

Mrs Roberts uses ‘925 silver’ and provides a section on her website about how to care for it.

Silvalicious is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

You can find out more through the website: https://www.facebook.com/SilvaliciousCrosskeys