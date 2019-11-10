A NEW partnership between two groups in Wales will support young people to gain opportunities for work, education and volunteering, writes Emily Withers.

The Worshipful Livery Company of Wales (WLCoW) and The Princes Trust Cymru will work together to focus on the Trust’s Development Awards Programme.

The scheme provides grants of up to £250 for people aged 16-30 to help them seek career opportunities.

MORE NEWS:

Geoff Hughes, master of the WLCoW said, “We are delighted to be working with The Prince’s Trust Cymru as part of our aim of supporting young people in Wales. In today’s fiercely competitive world it is a challenge for young people to find suitable employment and we hope that by working together in this way, we can help.”

Philip Jones, director of The Prince’s Trust Cymru added: “We are thrilled to welcome The Worshipful Livery Company of Wales into The Prince’s Trust family and are very grateful of their commitment to young people across Wales.

“In supporting our Development Awards programme, this partnership will allow local young people to access vital opportunities that will transform their lives; and help them to gain the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.”

The WLCoW was established in 1993 and granted its Royal Charter in 2013. One of the primary aims of the company is the promotion of education, arts, science and technology in Wales.