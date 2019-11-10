A YOUNG woman who "fell in love" with painting when struck by a chronic pain condition has shown how art can help someone through the darkest of times.

Bethan Williamson, 23, from Lliswerry suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a form of chronic pain that is usually found in an arm or leg but can affect any part of the body.

She was first diagnosed with the uncommon condition, which is still not fully understood, at 10 years old. It is usually triggered by an injury, but can also come on out of the blue. Symptoms can also include inflammation, including swelling, temperature and colour changes.

Bethan Williamson from Lliswerry

MORE NEWS:

Ms Williamson said she had found the changes she had been experienced since her diagnosis very difficult.

“When I was diagnosed, I loved playing out with friends like anyone else that age," she said. "I was told it was incurable and untreatable and that I would just have to manage the pain.

“At first, I ignored it and over time I realised how it was affecting me, I lost friends because I couldn’t do some of the stuff I used to do and that affected me mentally and emotionally.

“People tried to push me into doing something like reading or writing. I found when I was writing that I would just end up doodling. So, one day, my mum got me some paints and I found that I would just spend hours painting, it helped to pass the time and distract me from everything. It was an accident that I fell into it, but I fell in love.”

One of Bethan Williamson's designs

Quickly becoming a keen painter, Ms Williamson has now decided to turn her hobby into a business, creating commission art when she can.

Although she does have an office day job, she is currently off work after having emergency surgery less than a month ago, but has not let that deter her from her art.

“My CRPS had spread to my back and I needed surgery," she said. "It has been tough since then but I have managed to start painting again and it has distracted me from my pain."

One of the designs created by Bethan Williamson

MORE NEWS:

And she credited her mum, Deb, and fiancé, Callum George, with pushing her into achieving her dream.

"They've both been there for me and pushed me to continue and encouraged me," she said.

“I am lucky that I had people pushing me. Sometimes when people get to that point of no return, that’s it, they have no-one behind them trying to help them. I did and I want people to know it is possible.

“If it wasn’t for any of this, I wouldn’t have known about how much creating art has helped me. I want to show that there are ways to go through whatever you’re going through like I have done.

Another of Bethan Williamson's designs

"I hope that by seeing my story, at least one person realises that they can persevere and not give up.

“I have had positive feedback from people who have seen my work, saying that they love it. So I want to grow it too.”

You can find Ms Williamson's work on Instagram via @bethsdesignsofficial