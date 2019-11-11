EX-DRAGONS centre Barney Nightingale was taken to hospital after collapsing in the players’ tunnel at the end of Cardiff’s National Cup win over Ebbw Vale at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday night.

The 23-year-old Newport High School-educated player set up the first of competition holders Cardiff’s 11 tries and scored the 10th in their 78-12 victory over the Steelmen.

The ex-Newport, Cross Keys and Bargoed back suffered a seizure in the dressing room after the game and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for tests.

Mr Nightingale represented Wales Under-20s and made five appearances for the Dragons in the 2014/15 season.

A Cardiff RFC spokesman said: “The scans were all clear and he was up and about and talking to everyone but the doctors were looking further into the seizure he suffered.

"They are keeping him under observation to ensure everything is okay.”

The club retweeted a message from Cardiff supporters’ trust CF10 Rugby Trust‏: “Well done to all at @Cardiff_RFC involved in helping last night and our best wishes to Barney for a full recovery.”