A FORMER English teacher from Cwmbran has recently released her debut children's novel.

Mair De-Gare Pitt's new book Meadowsweet tells the tale of a young girl named Cat.

"She is desperate to own her own pony, though her parents are not rich," explained Mrs De-Gare Pitt.

"She learns about the hard work involved in caring for a mare and foal she meets on the mountain. She has lots of fun, but learns lessons too - about who to trust, about dealing with danger and about valuing her own family.

"Wild gallops on the mountainside, cattle grids, local shows, rustlers - Cat has to learn to deal with them all."

Mrs De-Gare Pitt went on to explain that the idea for Meadowsweet came from her own love of ponies as a child growing up in Nelson in the Rhymney Valley.

"I think being a teacher must have helped me keep in touch with the way young people feel", she said.

While this may be her first children's novel, Mrs De-Gare Pitt has had a book of poetry published - Power Play - and some of her plays have been produced for St Michael's Players in Cwmbran.

Meadowsweet is available to buy now and Mrs De-Gare Pitt is also giving a reading of her novel followed by a question and answer session at Cwmbran Library at 4pm on Tuesday, November 12.

To book a place, call 01633 647676 or speak to someone on the main desk at the library.