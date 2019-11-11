SPACE rock pioneers Hawkwind will be coming to Cardiff as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

They will be performing at the Tramshed on Wednesday, November 20.

Support will come from Mötorhead's Phil Campbell for the Cardiff date.

The band said: “Hawkwind are happy to confirm a series of UK Tour Dates leading up to their 50th anniversary celebration concert at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall, London in November.

“The legendary pioneers of space rock will be performing across the UK in celebration of half a century of their musical journey so far.

“This tour follows on from an incredible 2018 which saw them tour their groundbreaking production, In Search of Utopia - Infinity and Beyond, to sell-out audiences in the UK.”

READ MORE:

Formed in 1969 by former busker Dave Brock, Hawkwind released their self-titled debut record the following year. In 1971, then unknown Lemmy Kilmister joined the band, being fired in 1975 and going on to form Mötorhead.

They have released 32 studio records so far, 11 live albums, 15 compilation albums and four EPs.