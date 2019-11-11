PEOPLE will be deterred from walking their dogs at Tredegar Park after the council installed new parking charges, says a pair of local dog-walkers.

New parking charges mean drivers face paying £1 for up two hours, £3 for five hours and £5 for anything over – there is a £70 penalty charge for unpaid tickets.

Parking was previously free.

And now Bridget Hathway, 52, from the Gaer, says a dog-walking group her husband attends every morning will “split up” as a result.

“There is a group of them that walk their dogs there every morning,” she said.

“That is £7 a week, which is £28 a month and £364 a year.

“Of course, they will now all be put off from going.

“They can’t afford it.

"It should be free."

Husband Brian, 53, said a man who had been walking his dog in the park for 17 years told him he could no longer afford to keep doing so.

In April, a group of mums campaigning against the proposed charges presented the council with more than 300 letters of objection.

But the council pressed ahead with the plans and will also add charges at Fourteen Locks Canal in High Cross.

Newport Council have been asked for comment.

Charges apply between 6.30am and 4pm, seven days a week.