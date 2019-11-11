THREE men who took part in a brawl involving knives, a vacuum cleaner part and a plank of wood have been jailed for a total of more than five years.

Brothers Ojay James and Logan James battled John Paul Jones in a residential street during the middle of the day to the horror of witnesses.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Ojay James “lunged” at Jones with a blade outside his garden following a confrontation.

He said Logan James then threw a knife at Jones, who was armed with a plank of wood, before the brothers chased him around the street.

Logan James had a vacuum cleaner part in his hands during the pursuit.

The trio all pleaded guilty to affray at West Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly on Tuesday, April 16.

Ojay James also admitted to having a bladed article at Merthyr Tydfil’s Prince Charles Hospital where he was later treated for a wound to his hand.

Mr James said Jones had 26 previous convictions for 100 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Ojay James had 10 previous convictions for 15 offences, including grievous bodily harm and assaulting a police constable, and Logan James had 22 previous convictions for 43 offences, including a breach of an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO), possession of an offensive weapon and wounding.

Ruth Smith, representing Ojay Smith, said: “Trouble came to his door although he accepts that his response was disproportionate.”

Paul Hewitt, mitigating for Logan James, said: “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Ed Mitchard, for Jones, said: “He did not brandish his weapon and has no previous convictions for serious violence.”

Judge Nicola Jones said: “This was about a bad an affray as it can get.”

Ojay James, aged 29, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for two years.

Logan James, aged 23, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, and Jones, aged 30, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, were both jailed for 20 months.

All defendants will have to pay a £140 surcharge upon their release from custody.