A GARNDIFFAITH man with Type Two diabetes has regained control over his life after losing almost nine stone in a year.

Daniel James, 34, was diagnosed with the condition in July 2017 - and at his heaviest weighed more than 27 stone.

Mr James said he decided to make the change after his weight began to have a serious impact on his everyday life.

“I was diagnosed with type two diabetes in July 2017, and the doctor told me that I would need to take medication to manage it as my blood sugar was dangerously high and my weight was seriously impacting my health,” he said. “I needed to make changes to my diet and lose weight in order to help manage the condition.”

“Being overweight impacted so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to wear, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

“I always felt like I was lacking energy to enjoy family life with my wife and my son too. I felt like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight and I didn’t really see a way out without having the support of someone who understood what I was going through.’’

Mr James went to the Garndiffaith Slimming World group with his sister in January, which led to him changing his diet and regularly exercising - taking gentle walks once or twice a week and taking up swimming.

“Thanks to the changes I’ve made, my health has improved dramatically,” he said. “After my next appointment, I will no longer need to take any diabetes medication as my blood sugar reading is now within normal range and the doctor says I show no symptoms of type two diabetes.

“I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier.”

Ahead of World Diabetes Day on Thursday, November 14, Mr James has lost eight stone 12 pounds and has gone from a 56-inch to a 38-inch waist.

Lesley Morgan, who runs the Garndiffaith Slimming World group, said: “The changes we’ve seen in Daniel are incredible. I hope his success will inspire other people in Pontypool who’d like to lose weight and improve their health by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier to take action.”

The Garndiffaith Slimming World group meets every Tuesday at 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm at The Millennium Hall, Stanley Road.

To join call 07946409967 or pop along.