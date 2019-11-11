CWMBRAN Centre will be bathed in purple tomorrow, Tuesday, as part of a national campaign aiming to make shopping easier and more enjoyable for disabled people.

As part of Purple Tuesday, an event fronted by disability organisation Purple, part of the centre will be lit up purple, and staff will be wearing the colour.

The campaign calls on organisations to take action to meet the needs of disabled customers.

Cwmbran Centre manager Rikki Teml said: “Inclusive shopping is something we are very passionate about at Cwmbran Centre, so we are pleased to be supporting Purple Tuesday again this year.

"We want to help our customers to understand that not every disability is visible, and we also want to help our disabled customers to feel safe at the Centre.

"For this reason, we participate in the ‘Safe Places’ scheme”.

Safe Places is a Torfaen scheme that helps vulnerable people feel safe when they are out and about in their local community.

If someone feels they are at risk, scared, bullied or harassed while they are out, they now have 'Safe Places' to go to seek help and ask for a contact to be made.

Mr Teml added: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Centre on Purple Tuesday.

"To raise awareness, we will be lighting up Llywelyn Walk with purple lights and our customer services staff will be wearing purple.

"To show their support, we would encourage customers to come dressed in purple too.”

For more information on Purple Tuesday visit purpletuesday.org.uk