A NEW film marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci’s death will be screened at Chepstow’s Drill Hall this week.

Leonardo: The Works will be shown at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 14.

The film looks in detail at his art, including the Mona Lisa.

Also featured are some works that have undergone recent conservation work, while the film also looks at Da Vinci's life – his inventiveness, his sculptural skills, his military foresight and his ability to navigate the treacherous politics of the day – through the prism of his art.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available in advance from Chepstow Museum – 01291 625981.