HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

CARL ANTHONY WALL, aged 36, of Corporation Road, Newport, was jailed for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to a number of thefts at TK Maxx stores in the city and Cwmbran.

He stole clothes and perfume worth a combined value of £1,819 on four separate occasions between Friday, October 11 and Friday, October 18.

Wall also admitted causing criminal damage of £27.02 to a police cell in Newport following his arrest.

He was sentenced to a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £897.02 in compensation.

CRAIG VINCENT EDWARDS, aged 34, of Commercial Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted possessing cocaine, failing to surrender and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £122.

MORE NEWS:

RICHARD HENRY CARPENTER, aged 36, of Union Street, Tredegar, was handed a community order after he stole Kronenbourg, Budweiser and Foster’s lager, a frozen duck and a strawberry milkshake during a crime spree.

He admitted six counts of theft at shops and a garage in the town between July and November.

Carpenter must comply with a drug rehabilitation requirement and pay compensation and costs totalling £263.03.

WESLEY BODENHAM, aged 21, of Cwrt Carver, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was banned from the roads for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The defendant admitted having 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The offence happened in Newport on Sunday, October 20.

Bodenham was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

GARETH WAYNE COTTRELL, aged 35, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a front door.

He has to pay compensation of £100 to the victim and was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

KRISTIAN BARRY JOHN, aged 40, of Lewis Street, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

He had 284 microgrammes of amphetamine per litre of blood.

The offence was committed in Newport on Thursday, April 25.

John was fined £120 and has to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

SHAUNA HAYES, aged 20, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted committing a public order offence in the city on Sunday, October 20.

The defendant also has to pay costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

KORRUN SIMS, aged 26, of Bluebell Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow, was fined £80 after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

He also has to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

MICHAEL GELDER, aged 53, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drink-driving.

The defendant admitted having 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was sentenced to a community order and must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work,

Gelder was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

NATHAN JOHN PROBERT, aged 32, of Penylan Road, Argoed, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to having a lock knife in a public place.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £122 surcharge.