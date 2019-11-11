THE driving test – a day of dread for most learners, whose every mirror check and gear change is scrutinised by the eagle-eyed examiner.

Regardless of how many attempts it takes to pass, the feeling is inevitably the same – "I'm so happy I'll never have to do that again."

But what if it was for a good cause? Would you get back behind the wheel for a mock driving test, and see if you could still pass, years later?

MORE NEWS:

That's exactly what one driving school in Newport is asking motorists to do this Sunday, to raise money for organisations helping the city's homeless.

Luke Thompson, director of M4 Motoring Driving School, said the firm's attention was drawn to the plight of homeless people in Newport after a number of tents were set on fire in September.

A number of volunteers helped collect sleeping bags, tents, and clothes to replace the ones lost in the blaze, and Mr Thompson said all donations raised by Sunday's event would be divided fairly between several of the city's homeless charities.

"We were humbled by what these guys do to support the homeless and wanted to do something to help," Mr Thompson said. "It was suggested we feed the homeless for a week. So, we decided to set up a charity event whereby, full license holders could, for fun, take a mock driving test in return for a £20 donation.

"Friends and family are welcome to come along and even sit in the back."

To take part in Sunday's driving test charity day, you must hold a full driving licence. Booking is essential, with donations in advance to ensure no slots are wasted.

The event runs 10am-3pm at the DVSA Driving Test Centre in Stephenson Street, Newport, NP19 4XH. Book by calling 0333 456 5455.