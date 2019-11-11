CONSERVATIVE Matthew Evans has launched his campaign to oust Ruth Jones as MP for Newport West.

Cllr Evans, a councillor for Allt-yr-yn, ran for the seat in April's by-election, coming second to Mrs Jones, with 31.3 per cent of the vote, to her 39.6 per cent - cutting Labour's majority from 5,658 to 1,961.

And now he has announced he will stand again in next month's General Election.

Launching his campaign outside the Shaftesbury Community Centre in Evans Street, he said: “Labour have repeatedly let down the people of Newport.

“In the referendum Newport voted to leave, yet Newport’s Labour MPs have been doing everything possible to delay or even reverse Brexit against the will of the city.”

READ MORE:

He added: “I will be running a positive campaign to offer change and highlighting my record of action in the community.

“I have built up a track record of getting things done, like signing off on Friars Walk, which transformed our city centre, or shaming the council into cutting ties with Guangxi Province in China where they eat dogs and cats.

“I look forward to meeting residents across the constituency over the coming weeks and taking my positive message and commitment to get things done to doorsteps across Newport West.”

He also criticised the decision taken by the Welsh Government to scrap the M4 relief road.