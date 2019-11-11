ON REMEMBRANCE Sunday, the people of Gwent paid their respects to those who fought, and died, for their country.

Here is a selection of photographs from services and commemorations across the region, taken by our photographer, members of the public, and members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

You can join our Camera Club on Facebook by clicking this link: www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

ABERGAVENNY:

Standard bearers in Abergavenny.

The mayor of Abergavenny and Revd Canon Mark Soady lead local dignitaries in the Remembrance Sunday parade.

At the Abergavenny war memorial in Frogmore Street.

Standard bearers stand in front of Abergavenny war memorial.

BLAENAVON:

Two former servicemen at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece

The parade makes its way to Blaenavon war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece

Wreath-layers at the Blaenavon war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece

Young rugby players Rylee Williams and Zac Billings laid a wreath on behalf of Blaenavon RFC. Picture: Loran Tanner

Rylee and Zac with Don Whent, a former soldier and member of the local Royal British Legion branch. Picture: Loran Tanner

BLAINA & NANTYGLO:

The military cadet band leads the parade between Blaina and Nantyglo. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

Crowds gather for the remembrance service. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

Members of the armed services, past and present, were also in attendance. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

The service at the Nantyglo and Blaina Civic War Memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

BRYNMAWR:

The parade makes its way into the centre of Brynmawr. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

Military cadets leading the way. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

Wreaths at Brynmawr war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

READ MORE:

CAERLEON:

Crowds gather to pay their respects. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris Sheehy

Former servicemen were among those to lay wreaths in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris Sheehy

Standard bearers in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris Sheehy

The parade passes through the village. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard Renshaw

Drummers from the military cadets. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard Renshaw

Cadet drummers in formation. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard Renshaw

CAERWENT:

Revd. Sally Ingle-Gillis leads a remembrance service at the Caerwent war memorial.

Wreath-layers included local residents and members of the emergency services.

CALDICOT:

The Last Post plays at the sunset service in Caldicot. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Wreaths were laid at the Cross memorial in Caldicot town centre. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

NEWPORT:

Standards lowered at the Newport cenotaph. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Local councillors were among those to lay wreaths. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Noel Trigg lays a wreath. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Tegan Gotts-Black lays a wreath in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Crowds gather at the Newport cenotaph. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Newport Steadfast Association band leads the parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Various scouts groups took part in the parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Newport County AFC marched with a remembrance flag. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Former servicemen and their families were in attendance. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Standard bearers march to the cenotaph in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

READ MORE:

RISCA:

Service at the Risca war memorial. Picture: Simon Kear

Members of the public scattered poppy petals at the Risca war memorial. Picture: Simon Kear

Standard bearers in Risca. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor Baker

The crowd at the Risca remembrance service. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor Baker

The remembrance parade also comprised a motorbike convoy. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor Baker

USK:

The Newport Steadfast Association band led the parade along Usk high street. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Followed by a large parade including former servicemen. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Local scout troops. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

And military cadets. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The clock in Twyn Square, Usk, was decorated with a cascade of poppies.