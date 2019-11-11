ON REMEMBRANCE Sunday, the people of Gwent paid their respects to those who fought, and died, for their country.

Here is a selection of photographs from services and commemorations across the region, taken by our photographer, members of the public, and members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

You can join our Camera Club on Facebook by clicking this link: www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

ABERGAVENNY:

South Wales Argus: Standard bearers in Abergavenny.Standard bearers in Abergavenny.

South Wales Argus: The mayor of Abergavenny and Revd Canon Mark Soady lead local dignitaries in the Remembrance Sunday parade.The mayor of Abergavenny and Revd Canon Mark Soady lead local dignitaries in the Remembrance Sunday parade.

South Wales Argus: At the Abergavenny war memorial in Frogmore Street.At the Abergavenny war memorial in Frogmore Street.

South Wales Argus: Standard bearers stand in front of Abergavenny war memorial.Standard bearers stand in front of Abergavenny war memorial.

BLAENAVON:

South Wales Argus: Two former servicemen at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne PreeceTwo former servicemen at the Remembrance Day commemorations in Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece

South Wales Argus: The parade makes its way to Blaenavon war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne PreeceThe parade makes its way to Blaenavon war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece

South Wales Argus: Wreath-layers at the Blaenavon war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne PreeceWreath-layers at the Blaenavon war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece

South Wales Argus: Young rugby players Rylee Williams and Zac Billings laid a wreath on behalf of Blaenavon RFC. Picture: Loran TannerYoung rugby players Rylee Williams and Zac Billings laid a wreath on behalf of Blaenavon RFC. Picture: Loran Tanner

South Wales Argus: Rylee and Zac with Don Whent, a former soldier and member of the local Royal British Legion branch. Picture: Loran TannerRylee and Zac with Don Whent, a former soldier and member of the local Royal British Legion branch. Picture: Loran Tanner

BLAINA & NANTYGLO:

South Wales Argus: The military cadet band leads the parade between Blaina and Nantyglo. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganThe military cadet band leads the parade between Blaina and Nantyglo. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

South Wales Argus: Crowds gather for the remembrance service. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganCrowds gather for the remembrance service. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

South Wales Argus: Members of the armed services, past and present, were also in attendance. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganMembers of the armed services, past and present, were also in attendance. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

South Wales Argus: The service at the Nantyglo and Blaina Civic War Memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganThe service at the Nantyglo and Blaina Civic War Memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

BRYNMAWR:

South Wales Argus: The parade makes its way into the centre of Brynmawr. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganThe parade makes its way into the centre of Brynmawr. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

South Wales Argus: Military cadets leading the way. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganMilitary cadets leading the way. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

South Wales Argus: Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganPicture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

South Wales Argus: Wreaths at Brynmawr war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee MorganWreaths at Brynmawr war memorial. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Rebecca Lee Morgan

READ MORE:

CAERLEON:

South Wales Argus: Crowds gather to pay their respects. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris SheehyCrowds gather to pay their respects. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris Sheehy

South Wales Argus: Former servicemen were among those to lay wreaths in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris SheehyFormer servicemen were among those to lay wreaths in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris Sheehy

South Wales Argus: Standard bearers in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris SheehyStandard bearers in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Chris Sheehy

South Wales Argus: The parade passes through the village. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard RenshawThe parade passes through the village. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard Renshaw

South Wales Argus: Drummers from the military cadets. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard RenshawDrummers from the military cadets. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard Renshaw

South Wales Argus: Cadet drummers in formation. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard RenshawCadet drummers in formation. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Richard Renshaw

CAERWENT:

South Wales Argus: Revd. Sally Ingle-Gillis leads a remembrance service at the Caerwent war memorial.Revd. Sally Ingle-Gillis leads a remembrance service at the Caerwent war memorial.

South Wales Argus: Wreath-layers included local residents and members of the emergency services.Wreath-layers included local residents and members of the emergency services.

CALDICOT:

South Wales Argus: The Last Post plays at the sunset service in Caldicot. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukThe Last Post plays at the sunset service in Caldicot. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Wreaths were laid at the Cross memorial in Caldicot town centre. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukWreaths were laid at the Cross memorial in Caldicot town centre. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

NEWPORT:

South Wales Argus: Standards lowered at the Newport cenotaph. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukStandards lowered at the Newport cenotaph. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Local councillors were among those to lay wreaths. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukLocal councillors were among those to lay wreaths. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Noel Trigg lays a wreath. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukNoel Trigg lays a wreath. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Tegan Gotts-Black lays a wreath in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukTegan Gotts-Black lays a wreath in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Crowds gather at the Newport cenotaph. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukCrowds gather at the Newport cenotaph. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: The Newport Steadfast Association band leads the parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukThe Newport Steadfast Association band leads the parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Various scouts groups took part in the parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukVarious scouts groups took part in the parade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Newport County AFC marched with a remembrance flag. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukNewport County AFC marched with a remembrance flag. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Former servicemen and their families were in attendance. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukFormer servicemen and their families were in attendance. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukPicture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Standard bearers march to the cenotaph in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukStandard bearers march to the cenotaph in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

READ MORE:

RISCA:

South Wales Argus: Service at the Risca war memorial. Picture: Simon KearService at the Risca war memorial. Picture: Simon Kear

South Wales Argus: Members of the public scattered poppy petals at the Risca war memorial. Picture: Simon KearMembers of the public scattered poppy petals at the Risca war memorial. Picture: Simon Kear

South Wales Argus: Standard bearers in Risca. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor BakerStandard bearers in Risca. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor Baker

South Wales Argus: The crowd at the Risca remembrance service. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor BakerThe crowd at the Risca remembrance service. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor Baker

South Wales Argus: The remembrance parade also comprised a motorbike convoy. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor BakerThe remembrance parade also comprised a motorbike convoy. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Trevor Baker

USK:

South Wales Argus: The Newport Steadfast Association band led the parade along Usk high street. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukThe Newport Steadfast Association band led the parade along Usk high street. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Followed by a large parade including former servicemen. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukFollowed by a large parade including former servicemen. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Local scout troops. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukLocal scout troops. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus: And military cadets. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukAnd military cadets. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: The clock in Twyn Square, Usk, was decorated with a cascade of poppies.The clock in Twyn Square, Usk, was decorated with a cascade of poppies.