A DRUG dealer whose car ended up on its roof after he crashed during a police chase has been jailed.

Keenan Sawyers, aged 22, and another cocaine trafficker crawled out of a Vauxhall Astra when it overturned during the pursuit in Newport.

The defendant was jailed for the drugs matter in January when he was sentenced to 40 months custody.

Sawyers, formerly of Moore Crescent, Newport, admitted the possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was back in court to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving relating to the same incident.

Prosecutor Tony Trigg told Cardiff Crown Court: “On January 6, the defendant was driving a Vauxhall Astra when the police indicated for him to stop.

“He was a drug dealer in possession of cocaine and accelerated away.

“The defendant went through a red light, tried to undertake another vehicle before it hit a kerb, flipped over on to its roof and spun around a few times.

“He and his passenger, another drug dealer, crawled out of the window before they were arrested.”

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty to the offence before magistrates.

He added that Sawyers was “keeping his head down and doing his time” while serving his prison sentence for dealing cocaine.

Judge Neil Bidder QC told the defendant: “This was a serious piece of dangerous driving.”

He jailed for an additional four months to run consecutively with the previous 40-month prison sentence.

Sawyers was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

Judge Bidder also blasted the police for the “appalling delay” in the dangerous driving case coming to court after he heard the defendant had been released under investigation.