A 20-YEAR-OLD man from the Bettws area of Newport has been reported as missing.

Ben Shaddick was last seen on Sunday, November 10, at around 3pm in Newport city centre.

Mr Shaddick is described as being a white man, around 5ft 8 in, bald, and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, blue trainers, and black trousers with a brown stripe on each side of the leg.

Gwent Police have appealed for information to locate Mr Shaddick. Concern is growing for his welfare, the force said.

Mr Shaddick is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference 1900416536.

You can also contact Gwent Police via a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.