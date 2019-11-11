THE majority of Gwent can expect heavy rainfall on Thursday, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the region for the whole of Thursday, from midnight until 11.45pm.

There may also be some hill snow in upland areas, the forecast warns.

The yellow weather warning covers the entirety of Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, and Torfaen; as well as much of Monmouthshire – though parts of Severnside, including Caldicot and Chepstow, should escape the worst of the rain.

The Met Office said flooding was likely, and public transport services may be affected.

Spray and flooding on roads, meanwhile, could lead to longer journey times.