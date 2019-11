GWENT Police are looking to speak to these two people in connection with a theft from JD Sports in Friars Walk, Newport.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Thursday, November 7.

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting reference 1900412275 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send Gwent Police a direct message on their Facebook and Twitter pages.