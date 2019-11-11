GWENT Police are re-appealing for information to find 21-year-old Jack Heard from the Cwmbran area.

The police are looking to speak to Mr Heard in relation to an alleged burglary that took place in the Cwmbran area sometime between Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21.

Mr Heard is also believed to have links to the Newport area.

READ MORE:

If you see him, or know where he is, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference: 1900388728.

Alternatively, send a direct message via the Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.